Temir Sariev calls claims of high profitability of Zhetim-Too premature

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev said it is premature to assess the profitability of developing Zhetim-Too iron ore deposit without a comprehensive feasibility study. He was commenting on recent statements by Tengiz Bolturuk regarding the project’s prospects and its estimated value.

According to Sariev, in 2021, on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov, a working group comprising Kyrgyz experts in geology, mining, engineering, and finance was established to evaluate the project. The plan envisioned developing the deposit through a company wholly owned by the state.

The specialists reviewed geological exploration data from 1983 as well as studies conducted by the Chinese side in 2008–2009.

Temir Sariev stressed that the calculations prepared by the working group were preliminary. He added that the $20 million investment figure mentioned by Bolturuk was never considered in the group’s documents.

He identified the complexity of ore beneficiation as the project’s main challenge. According to available studies, a significant portion of Zhetim-Too hematite and hematite-magnetite ores is difficult to process. The share of magnetite ore, which is most suitable for processing, is approximately 19 percent.

The working group’s concept proposed developing the deposit in stages. The initial phase envisioned mining the ore and producing iron ore concentrate for export, including to China. The revenues generated would then be used to finance the construction of a metallurgical plant.

In the long term, the project could enable the processing of up to 30 million tons of ore annually and support the creation of a metallurgical cluster in Kyrgyzstan. However, Sariev emphasized that achieving this would require substantial investment, advanced technologies, and a highly skilled workforce.

Earlier, former external manager of Kumtor gold mine Tengiz Bolturuk—who was found guilty in a case involving more than 1 billion soms in damages to the state—said he was ready to lead the development of Zhetim-Too deposit.