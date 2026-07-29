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Illegal import of goods worth 1.4 million soms detected in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered the illegal import of goods from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

During an inspection, tax officials examined a cargo truck that, according to its shipping documents, was transporting household belongings. However, they discovered consumer goods inside the vehicle without the required accompanying documentation.

The preliminary value of the undeclared cargo exceeds 1.4 million soms.

The State Tax Service is currently taking measures to recover the taxes that should have been paid to the state budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/383429/
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