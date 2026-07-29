Female crime in Kyrgyzstan increases by 26.8 percent for six months

In Kyrgyzstan, law enforcement officers detained 12,077 people for various crimes for six months. This is 13.5 percent more than in January — June 2025 (10,636 people). The National Statistical Committee reported, citing data from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Increase in female crime and profile of an offender

As noted, female crime has increased in the republic: the number of women who broke the law increased by 26.8 percent, reaching 1,724 people (14.3 percent of the total).

Male crime increased by 11.6 percent, reaching 10,353 people.

The majority of offenders are citizens aged 29 and older—6,294 people. The largest dynamic growth was demonstrated by young people aged from 18 to 24: the number of identified individuals in this category increased by 32.1 percent, reaching 2,693.

The economic status of the majority of those detained remained critical—7,897 people (65.4 percent) were neither employed nor studying at the time of their arrest.

Assaults on teenagers and child deaths

The number of crimes committed by minors decreased by 39.5 percent, to 503 cases. Moreover, 74.6 percent of teenagers violated the law for the first time, and one in four (25.4 percent) had committed offenses before. Teenagers were most often caught committing theft (33.2 percent) and robbery (19.9 percent).

At the same time, the situation for children themselves worsened. Over the past six months, 714 minors became victims of criminal acts.

As a result of criminal attacks, 30 children died, and 156 were injured. Children were most often victims of:

theft (20.3 percent),

rape (11.5 percent),

sexual acts with minors under 16 (11.3 percent).

Law enforcement agencies recorded the highest number of crimes against children in Bishkek (30.4 percent) and Jalal-Abad region (18.9 percent).

Fraudsters attack women and pensioners

Law enforcement agencies registered 6,130 crimes against women. Almost half of them occurred in Bishkek (47.3 percent). Fraudsters defrauded 46.5 percent of female victims, and 25.2 percent experienced theft.

Criminals committed 1,133 crimes against senior citizens.

Deception is the primary tool of criminals: 50.7 percent were fraud cases. Another 8.8 percent of crimes involved the sale of bank cards, e-wallets, and SIM cards to third parties.

The highest number of pensioner victims was in Bishkek (37.9 percent) and Chui region (13.9 percent).