Kyrgyzstan to release historical film about statesman Zhusup Abdrakhmanov

The Tolomush Okeev National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm will release Zhusup, a historical drama dedicated to Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, one of the founding figures of Kyrgyz statehood.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, the film depicts events of the first half of the 20th century and highlights Abdrakhmanov’s role in the formation of Kyrgyz statehood. The production recreates the atmosphere of the 1920s and 1930s, with filming taking place in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The film was directed by Taalaibek Kulmendeev, an Honored Cultural Figure of the Kyrgyz Republic. The project was produced by Kyrgyzfilm with the support of the Cinematography Department under the Ministry of Culture.

The national premiere is scheduled for August 25, 2026. The release is timed to the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Kirghiz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic (ASSR), and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Zhusup Abdrakhmanov.