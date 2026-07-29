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Bishkek—Kazan flight delayed due to restrictions at destination airport

NordWind Airlines’ Bishkek—Kazan flight from Manas Airport has been postponed indefinitely due to restrictions at Kazan Airport.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the scheduled departure was set for 7:40 a.m. The delay was caused by the introduction of «Kovyor» regime at Kazan Airport, which temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Passenger check-in for the flight is complete. A total of 192 passengers have been checked in. Passengers are currently in the airport’s sterile area awaiting further information.

The airline has provided hot meals for passengers. Further schedule changes will be announced later.
link: https://24.kg/english/383414/
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