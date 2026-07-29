Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan travel to Astana

The Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are traveling to Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2026 international tournament, Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the outlet, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will speak at the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport event. The ceremony will also be attended by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

More than 800 athletes from 34 countries will compete at the tournament, which will take place in Astana from July 29 to August 9.