Kyrgyzstan's mining industry brings 46.5 billion soms to budget

The mining industry in Kyrgyzstan contributed 46.5 billion soms to the budget. This was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision regarding the first half of 2026.

Based on the results of January — June, mining companies paid 46.5 billion soms in taxes and fees to the budget. For comparison, in 2025, the figure was 28.3 billion soms. This represents an increase of 18.2 billion soms.

The ministry has achieved significant results in administering license retention fees (LRF):