18:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstan's mining industry brings 46.5 billion soms to budget

The mining industry in Kyrgyzstan contributed 46.5 billion soms to the budget. This was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision regarding the first half of 2026.

Based on the results of January — June, mining companies paid 46.5 billion soms in taxes and fees to the budget. For comparison, in 2025, the figure was 28.3 billion soms. This represents an increase of 18.2 billion soms.

The ministry has achieved significant results in administering license retention fees (LRF):

  • Plan fulfillment: as of June 30, 2026, LRF revenues reached 461.1 million soms.
  • Exceeding the plan: the annual plan, approved at 375 million soms, was exceeded by 22.85 percent.
  • Excess revenue: the excess of the approved annual plan amounted to 85.7 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/383412/
views: 225
Print
Popular
EU anti-Russian sanctions: Operations with Kyrgyzstan’s EcoIslamicBank banned EU anti-Russian sanctions: Operations with Kyrgyzstan’s EcoIslamicBank banned
Justice Minister: Migration of Chinese citizens is under state control Justice Minister: Migration of Chinese citizens is under state control
Man arrested in Bishkek over online calls to join unauthorized rally Man arrested in Bishkek over online calls to join unauthorized rally
Oil product supplies to Kyrgyzstan decrease by 19 percent in 2026 Oil product supplies to Kyrgyzstan decrease by 19 percent in 2026
29 July, Wednesday
17:54
New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easier New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easi...
17:45
Tunnel used for possible smuggling discovered on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
17:36
Kyrgyzstan seeks to continue cooperation with King Abdullah Foundation
17:26
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana for opening of Games of the Future 2026
17:17
Wage arrears in Kyrgyzstan rise to 91.9 million soms