More births, marriages and divorces: Kyrgyzstan’s demographics in numbers

The permanent population of Kyrgyzstan increased by 45,500 people, or 0.6 percent, between January and May 2026, reaching 7.45 million people as of June 1.

According to the National Statistical Committee, Bishkek’s population stood at 1,370.6 million people as of June 1, while Osh had 489,300 residents.

Data from the state institution Kyzmat under the Presidential Affairs Department show that 53,800 newborns were registered at civil registry offices in January—May (compared with 53,200 in the same period of 2025), while 13,100 people died (13,500 in 2025).

Among the causes of death, diseases of the circulatory system accounted for more than half of all cases (52 percent), neoplasms for 12 percent, and respiratory diseases and external causes each accounted for 6 percent.

As a result, the natural population increase amounted to 40,700 people, or 13.2 per 1,000 residents.

The highest rates of natural population growth in January—May were recorded in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest rate was observed in Bishkek.

The report also notes that 16,986 marriages were registered in the country during the first five months of 2026. This is 928 more marriages than in the same period last year.

At the same time, the number of divorces also increased: 6,158 divorces were registered in January—May 2026, compared with 5,516 during the same period in 2025.