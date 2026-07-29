Truck carrying fabric catches fire on road in Alai district

A Kamaz truck carrying fabrics caught fire in Alay district of Osh region.

According to eyewitnesses, passing drivers helped remove the goods from the burning vehicle. They managed to save about half of the cargo.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that information about the fire was received on July 28. The fire broke out on the 108th—109th kilometer of Osh—Irkeshtam road, in Mazar-Bulak village of Alai district.

The fire was brought under control at 7.15 p.m. and was completely extinguished at 00:10 on July 29.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the cause of the fire and the amount of material damage are being established.