Fraudsters commit over 7,000 crimes in Kyrgyzstan in six months

Law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan recorded 19,024 crimes from January to June 2026. This is 9.7 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2025 (17,341 cases). The National Statistical Committee reported, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At the same time, the number of serious and especially serious crimes increased: law enforcement agencies recorded 2,760 such incidents, 9.1 percent more than last year.

Fraud on rise and classic thefts decline

Property crimes increased by 13.8 percent, reaching 70 percent of all offenses in the country (13,331 cases). Fraudsters are the driving force: the number of fraud cases increased 1.6 times, reaching 7,095.

Against this backdrop, traditional property crimes are declining. Extortion cases decreased 1.8 times (from 121 to 67 cases), robberies by 26.9 percent (38 cases), thefts by 25.4 percent (4,495 cases), and muggings by 17.4 percent (271 cases).

Alarming trends in crimes against the person

The number of crimes against the person increased by 30.1 percent (to 2,306 cases). Law enforcement agencies recorded a sharp increase in rapes — 1.6 times (from 79 to 127 cases)—and in cases of grievous bodily harm—by 17.3 percent (to 122 cases).

The number of murders decreased by 10.1 percent (from 79 to 71 cases), and the number of cases of less grievous bodily harm decreased by 17.8 percent (to 185 cases).

Drug trafficking, officials, and the regional profile

Over the past six months, law enforcement agencies registered 602 crimes related to drug trafficking (an increase of 8.1 percent). Approximately 56 percent of these cases were cases of possession with intent to sell.

A decrease was recorded in official crimes: bribetaking cases fell by 38.5 percent (91 cases), corruption by 41.3 percent (27 cases), and abuse of power was not recorded at all (0 cases compared to 20 a year earlier).

The largest increase in crime was recorded in Batken region—by 66.8 percent (949 cases) and Naryn region—by 53.6 percent (570 cases).

In Bishkek, 8,193 crimes were registered (an increase of 1.7 percent), and in Osh — 1,948 cases (an increase of 23.2 percent).