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Deputy Alisher Kozuev appointed President of Kara-Suu Football Club

Alisher Kozuev, a deputy of the 7th and 8th convocations of the Zhogorku Kenesh, has been elected President of the Kara-Suu Football Club. Nursultan Kadyrbekov has been appointed as the club’s director.

The new management team was introduced on July 28 during a working meeting attended by representatives of the Kyrgyz Football Union, local authorities, and the region’s football community.

FC Kara-Suu was founded in early 2026 and competes in the National League of Kyrgyzstan. Following the second round of the championship, the team holds first place in Group B of the standings.

 The club’s immediate plans include establishing its own training base, developing infrastructure, and strengthening the squad. The team aims to advance to the Kyrgyzstan Top League.
link: https://24.kg/english/383402/
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Deputy Alisher Kozuev appointed President of Kara-Suu Football Club