Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan: 666 children die for 5 months of 2026

A total of 666 children under 12 months old died in Kyrgyzstan from January to May 2026, a report from the National Statistical Committee says.

The figure was 675 infant deaths during the same period in 2025.

The main causes of infant mortality during the reporting period were:

conditions originating in the perinatal period — 448 children (67 percent of all infant deaths);

congenital malformations — 113 infants (17 percent);

respiratory diseases — 63 children (9 percent).

Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced a reform of the perinatal care system through 2030. Key priorities include: