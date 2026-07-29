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Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan: 666 children die for 5 months of 2026

A total of 666 children under 12 months old died in Kyrgyzstan from January to May 2026, a report from the National Statistical Committee says.

The figure was 675 infant deaths during the same period in 2025.

The main causes of infant mortality during the reporting period were:

  • conditions originating in the perinatal period — 448 children (67 percent of all infant deaths);
  • congenital malformations — 113 infants (17 percent);
  • respiratory diseases — 63 children (9 percent).

Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced a reform of the perinatal care system through 2030. Key priorities include:

  • improving the system for monitoring pregnant women and referring patients to appropriate medical facilities;
  • revising antenatal care standards with a focus on the quality of medical services;
  • introducing modern prenatal screening technologies;
  • establishing a genetic laboratory;
  • expanding family planning programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/383391/
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