Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan: 666 children die for 5 months of 2026

A total of 666 children under 12 months old died in Kyrgyzstan from January to May 2026, a report from the National Statistical Committee says.
The figure was 675 infant deaths during the same period in 2025.
The main causes of infant mortality during the reporting period were:
- conditions originating in the perinatal period — 448 children (67 percent of all infant deaths);
- congenital malformations — 113 infants (17 percent);
- respiratory diseases — 63 children (9 percent).
Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced a reform of the perinatal care system through 2030. Key priorities include:
- improving the system for monitoring pregnant women and referring patients to appropriate medical facilities;
- revising antenatal care standards with a focus on the quality of medical services;
- introducing modern prenatal screening technologies;
- establishing a genetic laboratory;
- expanding family planning programs.