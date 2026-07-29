Bishkek schoolchildren create ‘smart’ glasses for visually impaired people

High school students from Bishkek have developed EyeSens smart glasses equipped with a voice-based AI assistant for blind and visually impaired people.

A camera built into the frame captures the surrounding environment and sends data to a smartphone. The system then processes images using local machine learning models and Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence technology.

The AIris voice assistant provides audio guidance through bone-conduction speakers. This allows users to keep their ears open to surrounding sounds while keeping their hands free. The device can be controlled with the voice command «Hey, AIris.»

The prototype can already recognize objects, describe the surrounding environment, and read texts in Russian and English. Developers are also testing autonomous object recognition without an internet connection.

According to the team’s research, 94.4 percent of surveyed blind residents of Kyrgyzstan collide with vehicles parked on sidewalks, while 83.3 percent have suffered injuries from branches located at face level.

The developers say EyeSens will be adapted for the Russian and Kyrgyz languages and could cost 12–50 times less than foreign alternatives. However, the final price of the device and the timeline for mass production have not yet been announced.

The current prototype was presented by the students to Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

The project team includes Bayaman Azhymyrzaev, Kanat Tynchtykbekov, Amanat Ermamatov, Sultanmurat Erkinbekov, and project supervisor Botokoz Sooronbaeva.