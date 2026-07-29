Dual education: Students to gain practical experience at Kyrgyzaltyn facilities

Development of dual education programs aimed at training specialists for the mining industry has been discussed at the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, Minister Gulzat Isamatova met with Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, and the Rector of the Kyrgyz State Technical University. The parties discussed the training of qualified personnel for the mining sector, the development of practice-oriented education, and signed an agreement on specialist training through a dual education system.

It was noted that in the coming years, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC plans to launch operations at several major deposits, which will significantly increase demand for engineering and technical specialists. Preliminary estimates show that the company will need more than 100 qualified employees over the next two years.

In this regard, starting from September 2026, students of the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Razzakov will be able to combine their studies with practical training at Kyrgyzaltyn facilities. This format will allow future specialists to acquire essential professional skills directly at production sites, while the employer will be able to create a talent pool of young Kyrgyz specialists.