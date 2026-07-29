NTRK and Nomad TV to jointly broadcast World Nomad Games

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK) and Nomad TV signed an agreement to jointly organize the live broadcast of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The document was signed by NTRK General Director Ulan Satiev and Nomad TV Editor-in-Chief Natalia Krolevich.

The parties intend to combine technical and creative resources to cover the sporting competitions, cultural program, and other key events of the World Nomad Games. The broadcasts will be available to domestic and international audiences.

«I am convinced that our cooperation will be an example of how public and private media can effectively work together for a national project of global significance,» Natalia Krolevich said.

According to Ulan Satiev, the cooperation is aimed at objective coverage of international events and the development of a unified information space.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6 this year. Representatives from more than 90 countries and approximately 500 foreign journalists are expected to participate.

The main events will take place in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region, including the ethnic village of Kyrchyn.