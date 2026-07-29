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Karakol resident sentenced to 2 years in prison for failing to pay child support

The Karakol City Court found a local resident guilty of long-term evasion of child support payments. He was sentenced to two years in prison with one year of probation supervision.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man accumulated child support arrears amounting to 309,000 soms. A criminal case was initiated under Article 178 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2025–2026, the Karakol City Court reviewed four criminal cases against four individuals under this article. Convictions were issued in two cases, with penalties including fines and imprisonment.

In the remaining cases, the defendants fully repaid their child support debts. The total amount of recovered funds reached 601,631 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/383378/
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