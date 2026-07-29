Suspect arrested in Bishkek for seizing apartment by posing as security officer

A suspect in a fraud case involving the illegal seizure of real estate in Vostok-5 microdistrict has been detained in Bishkek, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to police, unidentified individuals posed as employees of law enforcement agencies and, abusing a woman’s trust, took possession of property belonging to her.

A criminal case has been opened under the article on large-scale fraud.

During operational search activities, police detained M.A., 20. He was placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Police continue to identify other possible individuals involved and are collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

The police urge citizens not to hand over money, property, or documents to people claiming to be employees of government bodies or security agencies without first verifying their authority.