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Bishkek's irrigation network is 70-80 percent deteriorated

Bishkek’s irrigation system is approximately 70-80 percent deteriorated. Gulnara Abdyldaeva, director of Air Quality Improvement Project Implementation Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, problems with the city’s irrigation channels and watering networks complicate the maintenance of trees and other green spaces. The situation is further exacerbated by the reduction in irrigation water due to climate change.

As part of the project, authorities plan to restore and expand the capital’s irrigation system. Special wells will be drilled to water the green spaces.

Specialized equipment for servicing the irrigation network has already been handed over to Bishkek City Hall.

Furthermore, a pilot green belt is planned to be created in the western part of the capital, near Alykulov Street.

As Gulnara Abdyldaeva noted, the green belt should act as a protective barrier against dust that enters the city from the outskirts, especially in the summer. Design and technical documentation is currently being developed.

The work is being carried out as part of the Air Quality Improvement project, funded by the World Bank. Its total cost is $50 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/383311/
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