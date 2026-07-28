Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov met with a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) led by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Fahad Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of the King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, during the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the mobile multi-diagnostic clinic project, which is being implemented in the republic with financial support from the Islamic Development Bank and in partnership with Normeca AS.

Since November 2021, the project has significantly expanded access to specialized medical care for residents of remote and rural areas. During this period, the mobile clinic has provided medical care to more than 171,000 patients, conducting over 587,000 free consultations with specialists and diagnostic tests.

The meeting focused on the project’s continued sustainable work.

«Preparations are underway to transfer the mobile clinic to the Ministry of Health. However, this process requires additional time to complete organizational, financial, technical, and personnel measures, including training engineering and technical specialists, creating a regulatory framework, and ensuring sustainable government funding,» the Ministry of Health noted.

In this regard, the Kyrgyz side approached the IsDB with a proposal to consider extending project funding for another two years.

According to Damir Osmonov, this will ensure the continued operation of the mobile clinic, maintain access to specialized medical care for the population, and gradually transfer the project to the Ministry of Health without the risk of suspension.

IsDB representatives confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic.