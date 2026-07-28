19:06
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov met with a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) led by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Fahad Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of the King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, during the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the mobile multi-diagnostic clinic project, which is being implemented in the republic with financial support from the Islamic Development Bank and in partnership with Normeca AS.

Since November 2021, the project has significantly expanded access to specialized medical care for residents of remote and rural areas. During this period, the mobile clinic has provided medical care to more than 171,000 patients, conducting over 587,000 free consultations with specialists and diagnostic tests.

The meeting focused on the project’s continued sustainable work.

«Preparations are underway to transfer the mobile clinic to the Ministry of Health. However, this process requires additional time to complete organizational, financial, technical, and personnel measures, including training engineering and technical specialists, creating a regulatory framework, and ensuring sustainable government funding,» the Ministry of Health noted.

In this regard, the Kyrgyz side approached the IsDB with a proposal to consider extending project funding for another two years.

According to Damir Osmonov, this will ensure the continued operation of the mobile clinic, maintain access to specialized medical care for the population, and gradually transfer the project to the Ministry of Health without the risk of suspension.

IsDB representatives confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/383306/
views: 155
Print
Related
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population leads sedentary lifestyle
42 healthcare facilities under construction in Kyrgyzstan
Two hospitals in Osh region receive medical equipment from Japan
French doctors to help implant pacemakers in three Kyrgyz patients
Kyrgyzstan negotiates construction of pharmaceutical plants
Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare institutions to receive 100 vehicles
 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan receives nine vehicles
China to help Kyrgyzstan expand access to cardiac surgery
 Doctors from Bishkek undergo training in France
 Construction of new ambulance station building begins in Osh
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states
Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
 Aurora Business Center sealed off in Bishkek  Aurora Business Center sealed off in Bishkek
28 July, Tuesday
18:09
Bishkek's irrigation network is 70-80 percent deteriorated Bishkek's irrigation network is 70-80 percent deteriora...
17:59
Interest rates on loans for clean heating lowered for Bishkek residents
17:46
Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding
17:33
Over 25,000 teachers to undergo professional training ahead of school year
16:54
Fuel prices without state compensation measures revealed in Kyrgyzstan