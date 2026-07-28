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Over 25,000 teachers to undergo professional training ahead of school year

More than 25,000 teachers in Kyrgyzstan will undergo professional development courses ahead of the new academic year, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, a meeting participants reviewed training modules for primary school teachers (grades 1–3), as well as teachers of mathematics and natural sciences working with students in grades 5, 7 and 8.

The training will be conducted in accordance with updated state educational standards, curricula and new teaching and methodological materials as part of the transition to a 12-year education system.

At the first stage, 455 trainer-methodologists will be prepared to conduct the courses. They will receive specialized training in Bishkek and Osh and will then train teachers in their respective regions.

  • From August 4 to 7, courses for trainer-methodologists from Osh city, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions will be held at the Osh State Pedagogical Institute.
  • From August 10 to 13, training courses for trainer-methodologists from Bishkek, Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Talas regions will take place at the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teaching Staff.

Representatives of the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teaching Staff, the Kyrgyz Academy of Education and Okuu Kitebi publishing house will be involved in preparing the trainers.

The new school year in Kyrgyzstan, as previously reported, will begin on September 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/383303/
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