Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan to be regulated by new agreement

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan and companies selling petroleum products through gas stations have entered into an agreement on setting prices for socially significant petroleum products.

According to the agency, the main goal of the agreement is to ensure a stable supply of AI 92 gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the domestic market, as well as to prevent unjustified price increases.

According to the agreement, suppliers are obligated to sell socially significant petroleum products in accordance with the approved price change schedule.

Furthermore, companies have to ensure the availability of fuel and lubricants for the public and promptly inform the Antimonopoly Service of changes in suppliers’ wholesale prices.

It is noted that the agency will continuously monitor the implementation of the agreement, analyze the market situation, and, if necessary, consider proposals from market participants for price adjustments taking into account economic factors.

According to the government agency, the measures taken are aimed at protecting consumer interests, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies, and maintaining a balance between the interests of the state, businesses, and the public.

It was previously reported that the price of AI 92 gasoline in Bishkek increased from 84.9 to 86.9 soms per liter, and AI 95 from 97.9 to 99.9 soms. Diesel fuel price increased from 98.3 to 99.9 soms per liter. The Cabinet of Ministers noted that the increase in retail prices is due to an increase in the procurement price of fuel.