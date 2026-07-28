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Train from Balykchy to Bishkek attacked with stones near Novopokrovka

Unknown individuals threw stones at a passenger train traveling from Balykchy to Bishkek, the state railway company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.54 p.m. on July 27 as the train was leaving the village of Novopokrovka.

According to the railway operator, stones were thrown at the moving train from both sides of the track. One of the stones shattered a window and entered a passenger carriage. Windows in several other carriages were also damaged.

No information about injuries has been reported. The damaged windows were replaced by railway personnel shortly after the incident.

The case has been sent to law enforcement authorities. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu said such attacks endanger the lives of passengers and train crew members and could lead to serious consequences.
link: https://24.kg/english/383295/
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