International payment service Apple Pay launched in Kyrgyzstan

Apple Pay, the international payment service, has become available in the Kyrgyz Republic. It allows bank cardholders to securely, quickly, and conveniently pay for goods and services using Apple devices, as well as make purchases in mobile apps and online. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic announced.

According to the central bank, the launch of Apple Pay is the result of the National Bank’s consistent efforts «to develop a modern payment infrastructure, implement international financial technologies, and create conditions for the country’s integration into the global digital payment ecosystem.»

The service provides citizens and businesses with access to advanced digital payment solutions widely used in many countries around the world. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

«Apple Pay users can make contactless payments using mobile devices without presenting a bank card, both at retail and service establishments and when making purchases in mobile apps and online. The service is available for paying for goods and services abroad,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.

«A high level of payment security is ensured by the use of modern data protection technologies, including tokenization, which replaces bank card details with a unique digital identifier. Transactions are confirmed using built-in Apple device authentication tools (Face ID and Touch ID), ensuring reliable protection of payment information and reducing the risk of fraud,» the statement reads.

As the National Bank noted, «for businesses, the introduction of the service creates additional opportunities for developing cashless payments, e-commerce, and digital services, expanding the customer base, and improving the quality of service for users, including foreign tourists and buyers accustomed to using Apple Pay.»

On a national scale, the integration of Apple Pay is an important stage in the development of the digital economy. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

«This step will contribute to increasing the share of cashless payments, enhancing payment transparency, developing e-commerce, and strengthening public confidence in modern financial instruments,» the National Bank stated.

«The launch of Apple Pay confirms the compliance of the Kyrgyz Republic’s payment infrastructure with modern international requirements in the areas of security and digital payment technologies, and also strengthens the country’s position as an open and developing digital financial market,» the National Bank stated.