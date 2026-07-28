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Automated checkpoints with cashless payment installed at national parks

Automated checkpoints have been installed at Kyrgyz-Ata and Besh-Tash state national parks, as well as Padysha-Ata nature reserve.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, the new system will strengthen protection of the areas, ensure accurate monitoring of vehicle entry and exit, and improve the transparency of revenue collection.

The automated checkpoints support cashless payments via bank cards, QR codes and electronic wallets.

The ministry also said that infrastructure development at protected natural areas continues. Modern entrance gates are currently under construction at Sary-Chelek State Biosphere Reserve and Kyrgyz-Ata National Park.

The new facilities are expected to improve visitor convenience and enhance the tourism appeal of Kyrgyzstan’s protected natural areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/383285/
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