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Kyrgyzstan launches mobile hepatitis B vaccination campaign

A mobile hepatitis B vaccination campaign targeting organized workgroups has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Umutkan Chokmorova, Director of the Republican Center for the Control of Hemocontact Viral Hepatitis and HIV, announced at a press conference.

According to Chokmorova, employees in organized workplaces are busy throughout the workweek and on Saturdays they have household chores, so «no one goes to get vaccinated.»

«That is why we launched mobile vaccination teams, and the results have been very positive. In May and June, we vaccinated 32,000 more people than during the same period last year,» she said.

She reminded that the hepatitis B vaccine is provided free of charge to people aged 23 and older who test negative for the virus.

Since the launch of the free vaccination program, 446,300 people have received the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, 358,200 have received the second dose, and 250,500 have completed the three-dose course.

Deputy Health Minister Gulbara Ishenapysova added that, under Kyrgyzstan’s national immunization schedule, children under the age of two must be vaccinated against hepatitis B. However, some parents continue to refuse vaccinations, including those protecting against other infectious diseases. She urged citizens to receive all recommended vaccine doses on time.
link: https://24.kg/english/383277/
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