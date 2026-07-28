Nearly 500,000 people tested for viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months

Nearly 500,000 people were tested for viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan in the first half of 2026. These data were presented at a press conference by employees of the Republican Center for the Control of Hemocontact Viral Hepatitis and HIV.

Of these, more than 235,000 people were tested for viral hepatitis B, more than 234,000 for viral hepatitis C, and more than 20,000 for viral hepatitis D.

Currently receiving treatment:

6,229 patients for viral hepatitis B;

3,244 patients for coinfection of viral hepatitis B and D;

7,541 patients for viral hepatitis C, 6,573 of whom have already completed treatment and achieved a sustained virological response.

Experts warn that viral hepatitis B and C can remain asymptomatic for a long time, but without timely diagnosis and treatment, they can lead to severe liver disease, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. Early detection of the infection allows for timely treatment and the prevention of complications.

In Kyrgyzstan, testing for viral hepatitis B and C, vaccination against hepatitis B, and treatment for patients with chronic hepatitis are free.

World Hepatitis Day is marked annually on July 28. The goal of the day is to draw attention to the problem, raise public awareness of preventive measures, the importance of timely testing, and the availability of treatment.