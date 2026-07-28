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Gasoline prices in Bishkek rise by 2 soms

Prices for fuel and lubricants at Bishkek gas stations have increased again. AI 92 gasoline price increased by an average of 2 soms per liter over the weekend, while diesel fuel increased by 1-1.6 soms, depending on the gas station chain.

According to price monitoring data as of July 27, a liter of AI 92 at major gas stations is sold for 86.8-88.4 soms.

Diesel fuel at these chains has risen in price from 98.3 to 99.9 soms per liter. At other gas stations, it is sold for 98.3-98.4 soms.

Meanwhile, AI 95 is significantly more expensive: at stations where it is available, the price reaches 107-109.9 soms per liter. The price of this grade remained unchanged at most chains over the weekend.

Since the beginning of July, the increase has been even more noticeable. Thus, on July 7, AI 92 gasoline in Bishkek cost approximately 79.9 soms, while diesel fuel cost 93.8 soms. Thus, in less than three weeks, AI 92 increased in price by approximately 7 soms, while diesel fuel increased by more than 6 soms.

Earlier, the authorities introduced temporary state regulation of fuel prices and set maximum limits for petroleum products. However, the caps established in June — up to 84.4 soms for AI 92 and up to 89.9 soms for AI 95 — are now below actual prices at some gas filling stations in the capital.

No official explanation for the latest price increase has been provided so far.
link: https://24.kg/english/383265/
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