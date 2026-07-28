About 40 companies with elevated sanctions risks identified in Kyrgyzstan

About 40 companies that may pose elevated sanctions risks have been identified in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, a meeting on the implementation of state policy regarding compliance with international sanctions regimes was held on July 27 under the chairmanship of Presidential Special Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Sydykov. Representatives of government agencies, the National Bank and commercial banks took part in the meeting.

Participants noted that international partners have positively assessed Kyrgyzstan’s measures to improve mechanisms aimed at preventing sanctions circumvention. Specifically, this refers to the vetting of companies whose activities may be associated with heightened sanctions risks.

It was reported that within three weeks after the previous meeting of the interagency working group, three legal entities ceased operations: Shisan LLC, Rama Group LLC and Nova Project LLC. In addition, a license of one cryptocurrency company was revoked.

Representatives of EcoIslamicBank CJSC stated that the bank does not conduct transactions with individuals or companies included on sanctions lists and operates in accordance with internal compliance control requirements and international financial monitoring standards.

Following the meeting, government agencies were instructed to complete inspections of the identified entities within one week and make decisions in accordance with current legislation.