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Kyrgyzstan to implement reforms through 100-day programs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved regulations on the implementation of the Government Accelerators program, under which state agencies will carry out reforms within 100 days.

The program has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since 2023. The Cabinet has now established a unified procedure for its implementation and designated 100-day reforms as one of the key tools for addressing systemic and sector-specific challenges.

Each initiative should have a specific goal, measurable outcomes, deadlines and designated officials responsible for implementation. Heads of government agencies and presidential representatives in the regions will bear personal responsibility for completing the assigned tasks.

Previously, the program was used to simplify procedures for opening family kindergartens, processing railway cargo, land transformation and reforms in other areas. In 2025 and 2026, authorities announced the launch of ten such reforms.

The Cabinet noted that the new mechanism will help accelerate transformations, improve interagency coordination and introduce modern public administration methods.

The implementation of 100-day programs has been identified as a priority area for government bodies. Heads of state agencies and presidential representatives in the regions will be personally responsible for ensuring that the assigned tasks are completed on time.
link: https://24.kg/english/383261/
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Kyrgyzstan to implement reforms through 100-day programs