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Issyk-Kul land plots to be leased for 49 years for industrial, tourism projects

The state administration of Issyk-Kul district announced a tender for the lease of three state-owned land plots for a period of 49 years.

A one-hectare plot of land near the village of Kosh-Kol is being offered for the construction of a concrete and sand-and-gravel production plant. The annual lease payment will amount to 960,000 soms.

Another plot of 0.4 hectares located east of the village of Bosteri is planned to be allocated for a reinforced concrete products manufacturing facility. The starting annual lease price is 384,000 soms.

The third plot, with an area of about 640 square meters, is located south of Borbor recreation zone in Bosteri. It is intended for the construction of a tourism facility. The annual lease payment will be 835,584 soms.

The tender will take place on September 9 at 2 p.m. at the state administration of Issyk-Kul district in Cholpon-Ata. Applications will be accepted until September 8.

Participants should pay a guarantee deposit equal to 10 percent of the annual lease payment and submit a preliminary design plan for the future facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/383259/
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