Caravan of Unity making its way through Batken region as part of WNG

In preparation for the 6th World Nomad Games, the national 40-day march Caravan of Unity (Birimdik Kerbeni) continues its journey through the regions of Kyrgyzstan. After passing through Leilek and Batken districts, the participants departed Batken for Kadamdzhai district.

A farewell ceremony was held at Manas complex in Batken. Government officials and local residents attended the event, blessing the participants on their journey.

Earlier, the caravan, which set out from Razzakov, arrived in Batken district. Ten riders from Leilek district were welcomed on the shore of Tort-Gul reservoir. A cultural program featuring elements of national traditions and a feast of Kyrgyz cuisine was organized for the guests.

The caravan participants spent the night on the shore of the reservoir, after which they were joined by representatives of Batken district, and the procession continued along the next route.

One of the symbolic events was the ritual of taking water from the sacred Suu-Bashi spring in the village of Kara-Bulak in Batken district. The water was placed in a specially made jug—kookor—and given to the caravan as one of the main symbols of the project. Local residents consider the Suu-Bashi spring sacred, associating it with purity, well-being, and unity.

The Caravan of Unity project covers all 40 districts of the Kyrgyz Republic and aims to strengthen national unity, preserve cultural heritage, and develop interregional cooperation. The procession runs from July 25 to September 2, with over 400 participants.