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Construction of three residential complexes suspended in Batken region

Construction of three residential complexes in Batken region has been suspended due to violations of safety and site improvement requirements at construction sites.

According to the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control, several sites lacked required construction site fencing, protective canopies for pedestrians, outdoor lighting, access roads and wheel-washing facilities for construction equipment.

Violations were identified at the following sites:

  • a multi-story residential complex ( from three to seven floors) at 3b, Lenin Street in Kyzyl-Kiya;
  • a two-block residential complex with seven- and eight-story buildings on Kulatov Street;
  • a seven-story residential complex at 132a, Kulatov Street.

Following the inspection, reports were drawn up against the construction companies Zolotoy Kvadrat, Elite Grand and Asyl Holding. Construction and installation works at the sites have been temporarily suspended until all identified violations are fully eliminated.

The Ministry of Construction reminded that construction activities are permitted only when all requirements of building regulations and safety standards are met.
link: https://24.kg/english/383251/
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