Poaching in Kyrgyzstan to be punishable by up to 7 years in prison

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a law tightening liability for illegal hunting ,fishing and the aquatic animals hunting.

If poaching causes significant damage, violators may face a fine ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 soms or imprisonment for up to two years.

Illegal hunting or fishing using vehicles, watercraft, aircraft, explosives, chemicals, electric current, synthetic nets and other methods of mass destruction of animals will be punishable by a fine of 100,000 to 200,000 soms or imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

A prison sentence of up to seven years may be imposed for poaching in nature reserves and protected areas, the destruction of rare and endangered species, abuse of official position, causing especially large-scale damage or serious harm through negligence.

Damage is considered significant if it amounts to 10,000 soms or more, large-scale damage starts from 100,000 soms, and especially large-scale damage from 1 million soms.