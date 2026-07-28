Kyrgyzstan changes rules for compulsory home insurance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a law amending the procedure for compulsory home insurance against fires and natural disasters.

The document expands the list of insured events. It now includes fires and the consequences of firefighting operations, earthquakes of magnitude five or higher, mudflows, floods, landslides and rockfalls, winds with speeds of at least 18 meters per second, severe snowstorms, hail and lightning strikes.

The demolition of housing by a government decision and the relocation of residents to a safe area will also be recognized as insured events if a natural disaster creates a threat of the house being destroyed.

The deductible — the part of losses not covered by the insurance company — may amount to up to 10 percent of the insured value. Its size will be determined based on the housing category and construction quality. The procedure will be established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law also prohibits issuing voluntary home insurance policies if the owner does not have a compulsory insurance policy or an Islamic insurance agreement based on takaful principles. A voluntary insurance contract may only be concluded to cover an amount exceeding the limit of mandatory insurance coverage.

The legislation provides for the creation of a unified insurance pool.

All companies authorized to provide compulsory home insurance will be required to join the pool. A part of insurance premiums will be allocated to the pool to ensure the fulfillment of obligations to property owners.

Compulsory insurance policies will be sold through a unified information system of the pool. The Cabinet of Ministers will determine the rules for its operation, management of funds, reinsurance procedures and the establishment of an emergency reserve fund.