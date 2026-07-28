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Kyrgyz farmers receive over 2.7 million liters of subsidized diesel fuel

Agricultural producers in Kyrgyzstan have already received 2,744,600 liters of diesel fuel at a subsidized price under the state support program.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, a total of 7 million liters of diesel fuel have been allocated to farmers at a fixed price of 81 som per liter.

Agricultural producers in Naryn region received the largest volume of subsidized fuel—746,600 liters. At least 596,850 liters were sent to Issyk-Kul region, 572,250 liters to Osh region, 359,550 liters to Jalal-Abad region, 236,300 liters to Chui region, 189,350 liters to Batken region, and 43,700 liters to Talas region.

As of July 23, the remaining supply of subsidized fuel was 4,255,400 liters.

The ministry noted that the provision of farmers with subsidized diesel fuel continues. This measure is aimed at ensuring the timely completion of autumn fieldwork, reducing production costs for agricultural producers, and supporting the agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/383238/
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