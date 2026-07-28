Kyrgyzstan approves radiation and chemical safety plans through 2030

Kyrgyzstan has adopted strategic documents in the areas of persistent organic pollutants and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, the Cabinet of Ministers approved two key documents:

the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants for 2026–2030;

the National Action Plan on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety for 2026–2030.

The ministry noted that the documents provide a framework for improving the state system of managing chemical substances and hazardous waste, strengthening interagency cooperation, and enhancing the readiness of government agencies to prevent and respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic will coordinate the implementation of the plans, monitor their execution, summarize the results and submit annual reports to the Presidential Administration.