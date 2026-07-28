Sanctions against bank: National Bank says financial sector remains stable

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued an official statement following the imposition of sanctions on one of the country’s commercial banks, assuring the public that the nation’s financial system remains stable.

According to the central bank, the banking sector continues to operate steadily, maintaining sufficient liquidity, adequate capitalization and resilience to external risks. All commercial banks are functioning normally and continue to provide customers with the full range of financial services.

The National Bank said it is closely monitoring the situation. If necessary, it will use the powers granted under the laws «On the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic» and «On Banks and Banking Activity» to minimize the potential impact of external restrictions on the country’s financial system.

As previously reported, EcoIslamicBank was included in the European Union’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia. According to the EU sanctions register, the bank was designated for allegedly using the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) to help Russia circumvent existing restrictions.