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First four kilometers of asphalt laid on Cholpon-Ata bypass road

The first four kilometers of asphalt have been laid on Cholpon-Ata bypass road.The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that construction of the new 15.64-kilometer bypass road is ongoing. The project is being financed from the republican budget.

The project also includes the construction of bridges, the installation of culverts, and the relocation and renovation of utility lines.

The new road will reduce traffic congestion on the city’s street and road network, improve transit capacity, and enhance traffic safety, the ministry noted.

The general contractor for the project is China Road and Bridge Corporation. Completion is planned for Independence Day.
link: https://24.kg/english/383226/
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