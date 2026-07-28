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Kyrgyzneftegaz case: Tashiev released to house arrest after paying damages

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues its investigation into a criminal case opened under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, officials of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC and Kyrgyz Petroleum Company CJSC organized a corrupt scheme for the illegal sale of fuel and lubricants. As a result of these illegal actions, damages to the state exceeded 4.1 billion soms.

During the investigation, the accused, former parliament member Shairbek Tashiev, repaid the majority of the damages.

In light of this circumstance, the court changed his previously imposed preventive measure to house arrest.

Shairbek Tashiev was arrested on April 1. The criminal prosecution was based on an investigation by the Tax Service, which uncovered large-scale thefts from 2021 to 2025 at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. According to case materials, the state-owned company suffered losses of over 4 billion soms due to the implementation of gray intermediary schemes and questionable write-offs of raw materials. An analysis of financial transactions revealed three channels for siphoning off profits to private entities, which investigators link to the close circle of the former leadership of the State Committee for National Security.

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital took four defendants in the criminal case concerning corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC into custody until May 16, 2026. Former Chairman of the Board N.N., his deputy, and the heads of associated private firms were sent to pretrial detention center No. 1. As part of the same case, Interior Ministry officers detained the former head of the National Bank, Melis Turgunbaev, but the Bishkek City Court later changed his pre-trial detention to house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/383216/
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