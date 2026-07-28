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Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Prior to his appointment, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu served as Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was responsible for protecting the rights and interests of Kyrgyz citizens abroad and improving consular services.

He speaks Kyrgyz, Russian, Chinese, English, and Turkish.
link: https://24.kg/english/383213/
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