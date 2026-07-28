Chinese doctors to perform free surgeries in Kyrgyzstan on board an aircraft

A specialized medical aircraft from China is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in late August or early September. Leading Chinese specialists will perform free high-tech ophthalmological surgeries on citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The implementation of this humanitarian initiative was announced following a meeting between the management of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC and a delegation from COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) on July 27.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kyrgyzstan — China cooperation in civil aviation, the development of aviation infrastructure, and the possibility of supplying modern COMAC aircraft to further develop Kyrgyzstan’s aviation industry.

The meeting participants paid special attention to the humanitarian project. According to preliminary information, the specialized medical aircraft will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on September 10-11. On board, Chinese ophthalmologists will perform free surgeries using modern medical technologies.

In addition, the Chinese delegation has been invited to participate in an aviation festival to be held on September 24 at Karakol International Airport. Following the completion of the humanitarian mission, medical aircraft are expected to participate in the festival program.