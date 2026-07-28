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Ban on gasoline exports from Russia to be extended until 2027

The ban on gasoline exports from Russia will be extended until 2027. BBC reports, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

«We also decided at the headquarters meeting to extend the ban on gasoline exports for both producers and non-producers. That is, it will be extended until the end of the year,» Interfax quotes Novak as saying.

Novak added that the ban on diesel exports will be lifted «as the market recovers,» so that refineries do not experience problems with oversupply and reduced refining capacity.

Gasoline and diesel shortages arose in Russia after the Ukrainian Armed Forces intensified attacks on refineries and fuel storage facilities. Gasoline export volumes from Russia are relatively small, unlike diesel fuel; the import ban alone cannot compensate for the problems created by attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on refineries, experts noted earlier.
link: https://24.kg/english/383210/
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