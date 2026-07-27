Tamchy—Cholpon-Ata road to be temporarily closed from July 30 to August 1

From July 30 to August 1, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on the road from Tamchy International Airport to Cholpon-Ata. Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov announced.

According to him, the road will be periodically closed due to state visits by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Furthermore, the Central Asia — Azerbaijan Summit, attended by the heads of state, will be held in Issyk-Kul region during these days.

Askat Alagozov apologized to residents of Issyk-Kul district and vacationers for the temporary inconvenience and asked for their understanding regarding the short-term traffic restrictions, noting that they are related to important international events aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s external relations.