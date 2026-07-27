Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region

A Chinese citizen died at a brick factory in Kara-Suu district of Osh region after falling into a working industrial machine, the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region told 24.kg news agency.

According to police, a report about the incident was received on July 26 at around 8 p.m. The accident occurred at Chygysh Kurulush Materialdary LLC brick factory in the village of Zhany-Aryk, located in Yntymak rural area.

An investigation found that the victim was a Chinese citizen, 47, who worked at the enterprise as a technologist. Preliminary information indicates that at around 6.30 p.m., while performing his duties, he accidentally fell into an operating industrial machine under circumstances that have yet to be established and died at the scene from his injuries.

The case has been registered in the electronic incident log of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district. A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

Verification and investigative measures are currently underway.