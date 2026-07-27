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India provides new radioactive source for radiotherapy to Kyrgyzstan

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav visited the National Center of Oncology and Hematology, where India officially handed over a new Cobalt-60 radioactive source for a Bhabhatron external beam radiotherapy machine.

According to the Health Ministry’s press center, the new source will ensure the continued uninterrupted operation of the equipment and help maintain access to essential radiotherapy services for cancer patients.

The issue of supplying Cobalt-60 was discussed a year earlier.

During the visit, Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology Nurbek Bukuev said that all radiotherapy equipment at the center is currently operational. The facility has two linear accelerators, the Bhabhatron machine, and other specialized equipment.

Around 160 patients receive treatment daily using two linear accelerators. The Bhabhatron machine is expected to provide treatment for up to 120 patients per day, TERAD machine for about 25 patients, while approximately 40 hospitalized patients receive daily treatment using two brachytherapy machines.

Bukuev also said that the government is taking measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of high-tech medical equipment. At least 4 million soms have been allocated from the state budget for the repair of linear accelerators and 31 million soms for the purchase of necessary spare parts. Starting from 2027, annual funding of around 18 million soms is planned for the maintenance of all radiotherapy equipment.

These measures will allow timely servicing and prompt resolution of possible technical issues.

Health Minister Damir Osmonov emphasized that ensuring the reliable operation of modern medical equipment is one of the key conditions for improving specialized cancer care and remains a priority of state healthcare policy.

The Indian side confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in developing Kyrgyzstan’s oncology services. In particular, India expressed willingness to provide further assistance with the timely replacement of Cobalt-60 sources after the end of their effective service life, ensuring the continued operation of the Bhabhatron machine.

Cooperation with India covers oncology, medical training, the introduction of modern technologies, and the modernization of healthcare infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/383177/
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