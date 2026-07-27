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Involving school students in agricultural work prohibited in Kyrgyzstan

Involving school students in agricultural work during the school year is prohibited. This is stated in the basic curriculum for the new 2026/2027 academic year, approved by the Ministry of Education.

At the same time, schools may organize work practice aimed at developing students’ civic responsibility, respect for the environment, practical skills, and a sense of responsibility for their school.

According to the instructions recommended by the ministry, students in grades 7 and 8 will have two academic hours per day allocated for work practice.

Work practice for 7th grade students last seven days, 10 days for 8th grade students, and 14 days for 10th grade students (3 academic hours per day).

The types of activities included in labor practice and the timing of its implementation will be determined by the school’s pedagogical council, taking into account regional climate conditions and recommendations from parents.
link: https://24.kg/english/383173/
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