Transition to 12-year education: Class duration for first-graders increased

The duration of lessons for first-grade students in Kyrgyzstan’s schools has been increased. The changes are outlined in the basic curriculum plan for the new 2026–2027 academic year, approved by the Ministry of Education.

Starting from September, a lesson in grade 1 will last 40 minutes, with 10—15-minute physical and music activity breaks between classes. Lessons in grade 2 will also last 40 minutes, while classes from grades 3 to 11 will remain 45 minutes long.

Previously, lessons for first-graders lasted 35 minutes.

School classes should begin no earlier than 8 a.m.

In schools operating in two shifts, the first shift should include grades 1, 2, 5, 9, and 11.

The amount of homework in all subjects should not exceed the following time limits:

Grade 1 — no homework;

Grades 2–3 — up to 1.5 hours;

Grades 4–5 — up to 2 hours;

Grades 6–8 — up to 2.5 hours;

Grades 9–11 — up to 3.5 hours.

At the same time, in grades 1–3 of the 12-year school system, students’ achievements will be assessed without traditional marks, using qualitative and descriptive methods. Grading will begin from grade 4.

In grade 3 of the existing 11-year school system, marks will continue to be given using descriptive assessment methods.