Heads of two district police departments in southern Kyrgyzstan dismissed

The heads of the district police departments in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region and Kadamdzhai district of Batken region have been relieved of their posts. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the personnel decisions were made during a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The police department of Kadamdzhai district was headed by Police Colonel Bolotbek Kunduzov, while the police department of Ala-Buka district was led by Police Colonel Ernis Satarov.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not deny the information about the dismissal of the officials but declined to comment.