19:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Heads of two district police departments in southern Kyrgyzstan dismissed

The heads of the district police departments in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region and Kadamdzhai district of Batken region have been relieved of their posts. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the personnel decisions were made during a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The police department of Kadamdzhai district was headed by Police Colonel Bolotbek Kunduzov, while the police department of Ala-Buka district was led by Police Colonel Ernis Satarov.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not deny the information about the dismissal of the officials but declined to comment.
link: https://24.kg/english/383167/
views: 201
Print
Related
President signs decree dismissing Digital Development Minister Zhamangulov
Kyrgyzkomur Deputy Director fired for financial violations
 President dismisses Mayor of Manas city
Parliament dismisses Duisheev from position of Constitutional Court judge
Iskender Shayakhmetov dismissed as head of Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center
President replaces head of Dzhumgal district
Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov relieved of duties as National Sciences Academy President
Popular
Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states
Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
27 July, Monday
19:13
Tamchy—Cholpon-Ata road to be temporarily closed from July 30 to August 1 Tamchy—Cholpon-Ata road to be temporarily closed from J...
19:08
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
18:22
India provides new radioactive source for radiotherapy to Kyrgyzstan
17:52
Involving school students in agricultural work prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
17:31
Transition to 12-year education: Class duration for first-graders increased