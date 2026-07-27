Two suspected Afghan hashish dealers detained in Osh

Employees of the State Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stopped the activities of a criminal group involved in the sale of Afghan hashish in Osh. Two people have been detained on suspicion of illegal drug trafficking.

According to the Interior Ministry, in July 2026, a 31-year-old man identified as A.M. was detained while allegedly attempting to sell a large batch of hashish. During further operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers identified his alleged accomplice — 51-year-old Osh resident M.M., who, according to investigators, regularly supplied him with drugs.

During an urgent search at the second suspect’s residence, police officers discovered and seized a large quantity of hashish of Afghan origin.

A criminal case has been opened under the article of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.»

The Interior Ministry said that operational and investigative activities are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are working to identify other possible members of the criminal group and determine drug supply channels.