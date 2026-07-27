Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has proposed amending the rules for providing state subsidies to petroleum product importers in an effort to curb fuel price increases and prevent shortages on the domestic market. The draft resolution has been published for public discussion.

Under the current rules, subsidies are provided mainly for fuel delivered by rail. The proposed amendments would extend support to petroleum products imported from third countries through the state border by other modes of transport.

The measure is intended to diversify supply routes. The draft specifically mentions the possibility of importing fuel from China, Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.

It is also proposed to update the estimated cost of purchasing petroleum products. It is proposed to set it at $1,100 per ton for AI 92 gasoline, $1,200 for diesel fuel, and $700 for liquefied petroleum gas. AI 95 gasoline would be removed from the list of subsidized fuel types.

When calculating subsidies, authorities would take into account not only the purchase price of the fuel but also the cost of transporting it to Kyrgyzstan. The maximum subsidy would be increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

At the same time, importers would face stricter requirements. They would have to submit contracts, invoices, transport cost documents, and other supporting materials.

The State Customs Service will be able to accept and verify applications for subsidies for fuel imported from third countries.